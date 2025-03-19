Farther Finance Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 368 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $303,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in Dominion Energy by 175.4% in the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 471 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new position in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new position in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Pillar Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Dominion Energy in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.18.

Dominion Energy Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:D opened at $54.77 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $55.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.56 and a 12-month high of $61.97. The firm has a market cap of $46.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.58.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.04. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 16.22%. On average, research analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.89%.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

