Farther Finance Advisors LLC Grows Position in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 29.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,476 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 1.0% during the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 16,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 2.5% during the third quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in TotalEnergies by 70.4% in the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in TotalEnergies by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. 16.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE TTE opened at $63.33 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. TotalEnergies SE has a 52 week low of $53.29 and a 52 week high of $74.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $59.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.22. The company has a market capitalization of $151.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.56.

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.16. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 7.34%. On average, equities research analysts predict that TotalEnergies SE will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TTE. Redburn Atlantic raised TotalEnergies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised TotalEnergies from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $64.10 target price (down previously from $70.40) on shares of TotalEnergies in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on TotalEnergies from $77.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded TotalEnergies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.42.

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

