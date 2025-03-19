Farther Finance Advisors LLC Has $293,000 Stock Position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 377 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of Realty Income during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. BankPlus Trust Department bought a new position in Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in Realty Income during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 306.5% in the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. Finally, United Community Bank acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of O opened at $56.96 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Realty Income Co. has a 12-month low of $50.65 and a 12-month high of $64.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.78 billion, a PE ratio of 54.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.60.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.01). Realty Income had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 2.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a apr 25 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.2685 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 1st. This is a positive change from Realty Income’s previous apr 25 dividend of $0.27. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is 328.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on O shares. Mizuho lowered their price target on Realty Income from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. BNP Paribas cut Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Realty Income from $59.00 to $57.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Realty Income from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Realty Income has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.04.

Realty Income Profile



Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

