Farther Finance Advisors LLC Invests $238,000 in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March (BATS:PMAR)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March (BATS:PMAR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 5,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March by 0.8% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 54,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,120,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 23,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March in the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March by 1,379.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 3,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March in the third quarter valued at about $160,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March Stock Performance

Shares of PMAR opened at $39.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $543.97 million, a P/E ratio of 25.80 and a beta of 0.41. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March has a one year low of $35.75 and a one year high of $41.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.93.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March (PMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PMAR was launched on Mar 2, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

