Farther Finance Advisors LLC Sells 1,064 Shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,614 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,064 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 3.9% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,745,818 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $67,459,000 after purchasing an additional 64,958 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 0.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 775,579 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,974,000 after purchasing an additional 5,464 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 17.9% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 765,692 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,586,000 after purchasing an additional 116,327 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 4.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 381,494 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,741,000 after buying an additional 16,655 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 173.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 277,204 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,711,000 after buying an additional 175,892 shares during the period.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Price Performance

COLL opened at $29.82 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.81. Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.28 and a 1 year high of $42.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $938.91 million, a PE ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 0.99.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Collegium Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:COLL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.09. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 104.67% and a net margin of 14.78%. The company had revenue of $181.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.68 million. Research analysts anticipate that Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on COLL shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Collegium Pharmaceutical currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Collegium Pharmaceutical news, EVP Shirley R. Kuhlmann sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.08, for a total value of $1,123,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 154,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,330,048.32. This trade represents a 20.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Colleen Tupper sold 1,949 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $58,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 177,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,315,850. This represents a 1.09 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 109,193 shares of company stock valued at $3,243,594. 3.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent, extended-release, and oral formulation of oxycodone for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment; Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol, indicated for the management of acute, severe, and persistent pain; Belbuca, a buccal film that contains buprenorphine; and Symproic, an oral formulation of naldemedine for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation in adult patients with chronic non-cancer pain.

