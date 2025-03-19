Farther Finance Advisors LLC Sells 6,985 Shares of Franklin International Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF (BATS:LVHI)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Franklin International Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF (BATS:LVHI – Free Report) by 41.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,899 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,985 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Franklin International Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF were worth $302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LVHI. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin International Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,437,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Franklin International Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF by 132.5% in the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 138,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,313,000 after purchasing an additional 79,086 shares during the last quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin International Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,871,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Franklin International Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 10,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in shares of Franklin International Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000.

Get Franklin International Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF alerts:

Franklin International Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF Trading Up 6.9 %

Shares of BATS LVHI opened at $32.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 0.56. Franklin International Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF has a 1 year low of $28.47 and a 1 year high of $32.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.56 and its 200-day moving average is $31.13.

About Franklin International Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF

The Franklin International Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF (LVHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an all-cap index of developed ex-US stocks, selected and weighted to emphasize profitability, high dividends, low price volatility and low earnings volatility.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin International Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin International Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.