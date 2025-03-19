Farther Finance Advisors LLC Sells 860 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC lowered its position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 22.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,972 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 860 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Erste Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Investors Research Corp boosted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 167.7% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

Skyworks Solutions Stock Performance

Skyworks Solutions stock opened at $70.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 5.94 and a quick ratio of 4.73. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.01 and a 1-year high of $120.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $77.08 and its 200 day moving average is $87.27.

Skyworks Solutions Announces Dividend

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.26). Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 13.02%. Research analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.89%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Philip G. Brace purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $66.13 per share, with a total value of $661,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $661,300. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SWKS has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $88.00 to $60.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $87.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.78.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Skyworks Solutions

About Skyworks Solutions

(Free Report)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.