Farther Finance Advisors LLC Takes Position in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Nov ETF (NYSEARCA:NVBW)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Nov ETF (NYSEARCA:NVBW – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 8,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC owned about 0.79% of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Nov ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.
AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Nov ETF Trading Down 0.6 %
Shares of NYSEARCA NVBW opened at $30.57 on Wednesday. AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Nov ETF has a twelve month low of $29.00 and a twelve month high of $31.57. The company has a market capitalization of $66.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.83.
AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Nov ETF Profile
