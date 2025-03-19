Farther Finance Advisors LLC Takes Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (BATS:PAUG)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (BATS:PAUG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 80.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August in the 4th quarter valued at about $528,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 662.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 70,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,671,000 after acquiring an additional 61,300 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc. now owns 121,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August Stock Performance

BATS PAUG opened at $37.81 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.38. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August has a 52-week low of $34.37 and a 52-week high of $39.48. The stock has a market cap of $756.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.21 and a beta of 0.50.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (PAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PAUG was launched on Aug 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

