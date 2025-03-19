Fathom Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTHM) Director Stephen H. Murray Buys 138,773 Shares

Fathom Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTHM – Get Free Report) Director Stephen H. Murray bought 138,773 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.72 per share, for a total transaction of $99,916.56. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 266,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $191,880. The trade was a 108.65 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Fathom Price Performance

FTHM opened at $0.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.88. Fathom Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.70 and a 12-month high of $3.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.13 million, a P/E ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 1.96.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fathom

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sovereign s Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Fathom during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Fathom by 54.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 33,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 11,949 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Fathom by 59.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 57,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 21,328 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Fathom during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Fathom by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 132,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 15,763 shares during the last quarter. 55.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fathom Company Profile

Fathom Holdings Inc provides a real estate services platform that integrates residential brokerage, mortgage, title, and insurance services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Real Estate Brokerage, Mortgage, and Technology. The Real Estate Brokerage segment provides real estate brokerage services.

Featured Articles

