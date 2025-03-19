F&C Investment Trust (FCIT) to Issue Dividend of GBX 4.80 on May 7th

F&C Investment Trust (LON:FCIT – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, March 17th, DividendData.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.80 ($0.06) per share on Wednesday, May 7th. This represents a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 10th. This is a 33.3% increase from F&C Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $3.60. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

F&C Investment Trust Trading Up 1.0 %

FCIT opened at GBX 1,102.99 ($14.34) on Wednesday. F&C Investment Trust has a one year low of GBX 957.88 ($12.45) and a one year high of GBX 1,202.67 ($15.64). The company has a market cap of £5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.50, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a current ratio of 2.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,156.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,103.42.

F&C Investment Trust (LON:FCIT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 18th. The company reported GBX 17.01 ($0.22) EPS for the quarter. F&C Investment Trust had a return on equity of 18.50% and a net margin of 95.33%.

In other news, insider Beatrice Hollond bought 87 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,136 ($14.77) per share, with a total value of £988.32 ($1,284.87). Insiders bought a total of 103 shares of company stock valued at $117,336 in the last three months. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Launched in 1868, the Trust is the world’s oldest collective investment scheme and has since gone on to amass an impressive track record and grow into one of the largest of its kind. Its aim is to generate long-term growth and income by investing primarily in an international portfolio of listed equities.

