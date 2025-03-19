FDM Group (LON:FDM) Earns “House Stock” Rating from Shore Capital

FDM Group (LON:FDM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reaffirmed by Shore Capital in a report released on Wednesday,Digital Look reports.

FDM Group Price Performance

Shares of LON:FDM opened at GBX 252 ($3.28) on Wednesday. FDM Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 211 ($2.74) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 472 ($6.14). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 241.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 317.66. The stock has a market capitalization of £275.11 million, a P/E ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.75, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.24.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other FDM Group news, insider Sheila Flavell acquired 338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 295 ($3.84) per share, for a total transaction of £997.10 ($1,296.28). Also, insider Michael (Mike) McLaren acquired 212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 235 ($3.06) per share, for a total transaction of £498.20 ($647.69). Insiders purchased 775 shares of company stock valued at $199,255 over the last quarter. Insiders own 17.79% of the company’s stock.

FDM Group Company Profile

FDM Group (Holdings) plc provides information technology (IT) services in the United Kingdom, North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It is involved in recruiting, training, and deploying its IT and business consultants to clients. The company was formerly known as Astra Topco Limited and changed its name to FDM Group (Holdings) plc.

Featured Articles

