Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) Shares Purchased by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS – Free Report) by 81.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,693 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,754 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Federal Signal worth $5,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP grew its position in Federal Signal by 73.5% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 432 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in Federal Signal during the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Federal Signal by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 606 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Millburn Ridgefield Corp purchased a new stake in Federal Signal during the third quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. grew its position in Federal Signal by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 889 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FSS opened at $77.55 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $91.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.47. Federal Signal Co. has a 52-week low of $75.20 and a 52-week high of $102.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.48, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Federal Signal ( NYSE:FSS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.87. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 18.46% and a net margin of 11.57%. The firm had revenue of $472.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $481.90 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Federal Signal Co. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. This is a boost from Federal Signal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.95%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FSS shares. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Federal Signal in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. StockNews.com cut Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 1st.

In related news, CEO Jennifer L. Sherman purchased 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $82.32 per share, for a total transaction of $102,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 559,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,031,944.56. This trade represents a 0.22 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

