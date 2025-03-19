Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Shares Up 0.8% – Should You Buy?

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $453.50 and last traded at $452.80. 58,389 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 284,158 shares. The stock had previously closed at $449.23.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Barclays lowered Ferrari from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Ferrari in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ferrari presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $507.14.

Get Ferrari alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Ferrari

Ferrari Price Performance

Ferrari Increases Dividend

The firm has a market capitalization of $108.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 3.55, a current ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $455.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $454.73.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 23rd will be paid a $3.1265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. This is an increase from Ferrari’s previous annual dividend of $2.44. Ferrari’s dividend payout ratio is 5.63%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ferrari

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Ferrari during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Ferrari during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ferrari by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Ferrari during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ferrari in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

Ferrari Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ferrari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrari and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.