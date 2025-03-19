Ferrexpo (LON:FXPO) Shares Down 10% – Should You Sell?

Ferrexpo plc (LON:FXPO – Get Free Report) traded down 10% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 69.50 ($0.90) and last traded at GBX 73.40 ($0.95). 22,905,299 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 253% from the average session volume of 6,484,337 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 81.60 ($1.06).
Ferrexpo Stock Down 10.3 %
The stock has a market capitalization of £541.30 million, a PE ratio of -9.79, a PEG ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 89.68 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 76.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.
Ferrexpo Company Profile
Ferrexpo’s operations have been supplying the global steel industry for over 50 years, and in 2022 the Group produced 6.1 million tonnes of iron ore pellets, despite the war in Ukraine.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Ferrexpo
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- 3 Energy Stocks With Cheap Valuations and Big Returns Ahead
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- 3 Stocks Returning Billions to Shareholders via Buybacks
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- Tesla: 1 Reason to Love It, 1 Reason to Be Cautious
Receive News & Ratings for Ferrexpo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrexpo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.