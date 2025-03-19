Fertilizer Stocks To Keep An Eye On – March 18th

Union Pacific, Canadian Pacific Kansas City, and CSX are the three Fertilizer stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Fertilizer stocks refer to the accumulated supply of fertilizer products that are held by manufacturers, distributors, or governments, which can be used to meet current and future agricultural demand. These stocks are crucial for managing supply chain uncertainties and ensuring that farmers have timely access to the nutrients needed for crop production. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Fertilizer stocks within the last several days.

Union Pacific (UNP)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Union Pacific stock traded down $1.57 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $236.29. 800,492 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,297,811. Union Pacific has a 52-week low of $218.55 and a 52-week high of $258.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $242.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $240.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.05.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (CP)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

Shares of NYSE CP traded down $1.62 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $73.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,894,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,358,452. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.42, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $76.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.14. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a 12-month low of $70.89 and a 12-month high of $90.64.

CSX (CSX)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

CSX stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.05. 4,400,566 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,661,996. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.94 billion, a PE ratio of 16.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.46. CSX has a one year low of $28.98 and a one year high of $38.03.

