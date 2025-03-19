Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates (NYSEARCA:FDRR) Shares Acquired by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates (NYSEARCA:FDRR – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 223,225 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,328 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 1.96% of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates worth $11,469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates in the 3rd quarter valued at $88,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 67,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,482,000 after purchasing an additional 9,759 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its stake in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates by 254.2% in the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 49,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,574,000 after purchasing an additional 35,872 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates by 79.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 39,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,048,000 after purchasing an additional 17,649 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates Stock Performance

NYSEARCA FDRR opened at $50.77 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $52.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.06. Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates has a one year low of $44.19 and a one year high of $54.08. The company has a market cap of $540.70 million, a P/E ratio of 21.30 and a beta of 0.95.

Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates Profile

The Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates (FDRR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity Dividend for Rising Rates index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies in developed nations that exhibit strong dividend characteristics and have a positive correlation to increasing 10-year US Treasury yields.

