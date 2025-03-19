Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $70.40.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on FNF shares. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. StockNews.com lowered Fidelity National Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $76.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, January 3rd.

In other Fidelity National Financial news, Director Halim Dhanidina sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.85, for a total transaction of $153,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,716 shares in the company, valued at $916,872.60. This represents a 14.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Sandra Douglass Morgan sold 2,092 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.33, for a total value of $117,842.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,386 shares in the company, valued at $1,824,303.38. This trade represents a 6.07 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity National Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 50.6% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. 81.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FNF opened at $64.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Fidelity National Financial has a 12-month low of $46.85 and a 12-month high of $65.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $59.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 1.32.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.11. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 15.36%. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Financial will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is 43.01%.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

