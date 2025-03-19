Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Stock Holdings Reduced by ProVise Management Group LLC

ProVise Management Group LLC lowered its position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,076 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 5,290 shares during the quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $3,802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 2,869 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,938 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Old Port Advisors lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 2,867 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,990 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 3,755 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group reduced their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $94.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $92.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $104.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut Fidelity National Information Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Information Services has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.65.

Insider Activity

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein purchased 701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $79.97 per share, for a total transaction of $56,058.97. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $887,507.06. The trade was a 6.74 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Trading Up 1.4 %

FIS stock opened at $73.24 on Wednesday. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.51 and a 1-year high of $91.98. The firm has a market cap of $38.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $75.03 and its 200-day moving average is $81.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The information technology services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 14.54%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This is a positive change from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 11th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.30%.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

