Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND) Position Lifted by Compass Ion Advisors LLC

Compass Ion Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 12.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 525,097 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 58,603 shares during the quarter. Fidelity Total Bond ETF makes up 2.8% of Compass Ion Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Compass Ion Advisors LLC owned 0.26% of Fidelity Total Bond ETF worth $23,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 39,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,869,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 78.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 448,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,923,000 after buying an additional 196,783 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,169,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,622,000 after acquiring an additional 520,113 shares during the last quarter. Centerline Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $15,492,000. Finally, W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co increased its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 608,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,452,000 after acquiring an additional 20,500 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA FBND opened at $45.61 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $17.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 0.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.68. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $44.01 and a 52-week high of $47.30.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Fidelity Total Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 27th were issued a $0.163 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th.

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

