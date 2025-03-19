FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.28 Per Share

FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV – Get Free Report) announced an annual dividend on Monday, March 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 16th will be given a dividend of 0.277 per share on Wednesday, May 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 16th. This is a 16.9% increase from FinVolution Group’s previous annual dividend of $0.24.

FinVolution Group has raised its dividend by an average of 11.7% per year over the last three years. FinVolution Group has a payout ratio of 14.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Get FinVolution Group alerts:

FinVolution Group Price Performance

FINV stock opened at $10.72 on Wednesday. FinVolution Group has a 52-week low of $4.45 and a 52-week high of $11.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 0.47.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FinVolution Group ( NYSE:FINV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 17th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $473.57 million for the quarter. FinVolution Group had a net margin of 17.36% and a return on equity of 16.66%.

Separately, Citigroup raised shares of FinVolution Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on FinVolution Group

FinVolution Group announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, March 17th that allows the company to repurchase $150.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 6.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About FinVolution Group

(Get Free Report)

FinVolution Group operates in the online consumer finance industry. The company operates a fintech platform that is empowered by borrowers with financial institutions. It operates in China and internationally. The company was formerly known as PPDAI Group Inc and changed its name to FinVolution Group in November 2019.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FinVolution Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FinVolution Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.