First Farmers and Merchants Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.27 (OTCMKTS:FFMH)

First Farmers and Merchants Co. (OTCMKTS:FFMH – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 18th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of 0.27 per share on Wednesday, April 16th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 1st.

First Farmers and Merchants Price Performance

OTCMKTS FFMH remained flat at $38.50 during trading hours on Wednesday. 300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,424. First Farmers and Merchants has a 12-month low of $26.83 and a 12-month high of $39.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.79.

About First Farmers and Merchants

First Farmers and Merchants Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Farmers and Merchants Bank that provides various banking and financial services in Middle Tennessee and Northern Alabama. The company's deposit products include personal and business checking and savings, and individual retirement and investment accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

