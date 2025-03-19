First Farmers and Merchants Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.27 (OTCMKTS:FFMH)

First Farmers and Merchants Co. (OTCMKTS:FFMH – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 18th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of 0.27 per share on Wednesday, April 16th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 1st.
First Farmers and Merchants Price Performance
OTCMKTS FFMH remained flat at $38.50 during trading hours on Wednesday. 300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,424. First Farmers and Merchants has a 12-month low of $26.83 and a 12-month high of $39.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.79.
About First Farmers and Merchants
