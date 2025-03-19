First Financial Bankshares Inc Acquires 45,545 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

First Financial Bankshares Inc lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 357.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,303 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,545 shares during the period. First Financial Bankshares Inc’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $31,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Shared Vision Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Shared Vision Wealth Group LLC now owns 693 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. now owns 1,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC now owns 3,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. LifeSteps Financial Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. now owns 988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, Weinberger Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Weinberger Asset Management Inc now owns 3,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of VOO opened at $515.91 on Wednesday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $453.90 and a 12-month high of $563.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.26 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $544.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $539.02.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

