First Financial Bankshares Inc Buys 251,427 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

First Financial Bankshares Inc raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 7,926.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 254,599 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 251,427 shares during the period. First Financial Bankshares Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $20,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VCIT. North Forty Two & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,980,000. Brooklyn FI LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6,309.7% during the fourth quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 414,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,817,000 after buying an additional 407,799 shares in the last quarter. Clarity Wealth Development LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,649,000. Petra Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Petra Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 22,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,815,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,953,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

VCIT stock opened at $81.34 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $80.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.58. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $77.80 and a fifty-two week high of $84.26.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.2865 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.