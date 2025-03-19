First Financial Bankshares Inc Has $10.06 Million Position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

First Financial Bankshares Inc decreased its holdings in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 188,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 829 shares during the period. First Financial Bankshares Inc’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $10,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in O. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at about $553,572,000. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in shares of Realty Income by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 253,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,540,000 after acquiring an additional 28,480 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Realty Income by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,729,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $617,028,000 after acquiring an additional 463,286 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Realty Income by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 761,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,656,000 after acquiring an additional 166,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Realty Income by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,782,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,850,000 after purchasing an additional 101,184 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSE:O opened at $56.96 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $50.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.00. Realty Income Co. has a twelve month low of $50.65 and a twelve month high of $64.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.01). Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.35% and a net margin of 17.57%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a apr 25 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be given a $0.2685 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 5.7%. This is an increase from Realty Income’s previous apr 25 dividend of $0.27. Realty Income’s payout ratio is currently 328.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on O. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Realty Income from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Barclays raised their price objective on Realty Income from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Realty Income from $70.00 to $66.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Realty Income from $59.00 to $57.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Realty Income in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Realty Income presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.04.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

