First Financial Bankshares Inc Has $89.78 Million Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

First Financial Bankshares Inc increased its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 619,822 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,282 shares during the period. Chevron comprises approximately 1.9% of First Financial Bankshares Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. First Financial Bankshares Inc’s holdings in Chevron were worth $89,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Chevron by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,108,760 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,581,137,000 after purchasing an additional 3,203,899 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Chevron by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 159,105,244 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $23,431,429,000 after purchasing an additional 874,962 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,147,686 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $463,560,000 after purchasing an additional 171,089 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. raised its holdings in Chevron by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 80,025 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,591,000 after purchasing an additional 3,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dale Q Rice Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $594,000. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chevron Stock Performance

Shares of CVX stock opened at $160.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $283.12 billion, a PE ratio of 16.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $135.37 and a 12 month high of $167.11.

Chevron Increases Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by ($0.36). Chevron had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 11.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.45 EPS. Analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 10.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $1.71 per share. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 70.37%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on CVX shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Chevron from $164.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Chevron from $195.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Chevron from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chevron news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 9,325 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total transaction of $1,422,062.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $161,192.50. The trade was a 89.82 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

