First Financial Bankshares Inc Trims Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

First Financial Bankshares Inc reduced its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 222 shares during the quarter. First Financial Bankshares Inc’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 5,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 4,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the period. Amara Financial LLC. purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth $257,000. Caprock Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 550.3% in the 3rd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 117,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,170,000 after purchasing an additional 99,422 shares during the period. Finally, Vertex Planning Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.7% in the third quarter. Vertex Planning Partners LLC now owns 5,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 12.4 %

BATS IEFA opened at $78.45 on Wednesday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $68.74 and a twelve month high of $78.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.80 billion, a PE ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $74.53 and its 200 day moving average is $74.30.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

