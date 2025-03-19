First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI) to Issue $0.01 Quarterly Dividend

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share by the bank on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 27th.
First Guaranty Bancshares has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 11.7% per year over the last three years. First Guaranty Bancshares has a payout ratio of 3.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect First Guaranty Bancshares to earn $1.22 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 3.3%.
First Guaranty Bancshares Stock Up 2.5 %
Shares of FGBI traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.06. 40,195 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,621. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.70. The company has a market cap of $88.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 0.42. First Guaranty Bancshares has a 1-year low of $6.56 and a 1-year high of $15.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.
About First Guaranty Bancshares
First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for First Guaranty Bank that provides commercial banking services in Louisiana and Texas. It offers various deposit products, including personal and business checking, savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as time deposits to consumers, small businesses, and municipalities.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than First Guaranty Bancshares
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- What GTC 2025 Signals for NVIDIA Stock’s Next Big Move
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- Alphabet’s Officially In A Bear Market—Time To Buy?
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- D-Wave and Quantum Supremacy: Implications For Investors
Receive News & Ratings for First Guaranty Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Guaranty Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.