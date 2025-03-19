First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI) to Issue $0.01 Quarterly Dividend

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share by the bank on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 27th.

First Guaranty Bancshares has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 11.7% per year over the last three years. First Guaranty Bancshares has a payout ratio of 3.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect First Guaranty Bancshares to earn $1.22 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 3.3%.

First Guaranty Bancshares Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of FGBI traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.06. 40,195 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,621. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.70. The company has a market cap of $88.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 0.42. First Guaranty Bancshares has a 1-year low of $6.56 and a 1-year high of $15.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

About First Guaranty Bancshares

First Guaranty Bancshares ( NASDAQ:FGBI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The bank reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.13). First Guaranty Bancshares had a return on equity of 5.62% and a net margin of 5.04%. Research analysts expect that First Guaranty Bancshares will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for First Guaranty Bank that provides commercial banking services in Louisiana and Texas. It offers various deposit products, including personal and business checking, savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as time deposits to consumers, small businesses, and municipalities.

