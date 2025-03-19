First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) CFO Alexander R. Bradley Sells 599 Shares

First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 599 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.75, for a total value of $80,116.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 45,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,114,648.75. This trade represents a 1.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

First Solar stock opened at $127.34 on Wednesday. First Solar, Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.96 and a 12 month high of $306.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $159.91 and its 200-day moving average is $189.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $13.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.52.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $3.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.81 by ($1.16). First Solar had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 32.41%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Equities research analysts expect that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.05 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC bought a new position in First Solar during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of First Solar by 214.0% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 157 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First Solar by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 262 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of First Solar in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Solar in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FSLR. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded First Solar from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on First Solar from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on First Solar from $307.00 to $267.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on First Solar from $282.00 to $268.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $265.00 target price on First Solar in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, First Solar presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.08.

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

