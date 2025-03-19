First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) CFO Alexander R. Bradley Sells 599 Shares

First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 599 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.75, for a total value of $80,116.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 45,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,114,648.75. This trade represents a 1.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
First Solar Price Performance
First Solar stock opened at $127.34 on Wednesday. First Solar, Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.96 and a 12 month high of $306.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $159.91 and its 200-day moving average is $189.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $13.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.52.
First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $3.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.81 by ($1.16). First Solar had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 32.41%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Equities research analysts expect that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.05 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Solar
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of brokerages have recently commented on FSLR. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded First Solar from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on First Solar from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on First Solar from $307.00 to $267.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on First Solar from $282.00 to $268.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $265.00 target price on First Solar in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, First Solar presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.08.
Check Out Our Latest Report on FSLR
About First Solar
First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than First Solar
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- Arqit Stock Soars as NVIDIA’s GTC Fuels Quantum Excitement
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- 3 Must-Own Stocks to Build Wealth This Decade
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- Advanced Micro Devices Eyes AI Market Growth—Is AMD a Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.