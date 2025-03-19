First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXN) Trading Up 0.1% – Here’s Why

Shares of First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXN – Get Free Report) rose 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $16.39 and last traded at $16.25. Approximately 208,773 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 435,380 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.24.

First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $363.19 million, a P/E ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 1.59.

Get First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund during the fourth quarter worth $11,629,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 590,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,643,000 after acquiring an additional 27,737 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 362,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,917,000 after acquiring an additional 20,722 shares during the period. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 320,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,242,000 after acquiring an additional 30,500 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 314,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,616 shares during the period.

First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

The First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund (FXN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the StrataQuant Energy index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US energy stocks. The underlying index uses multi-factor selection and tiered equal-weighting. FXN was launched on May 8, 2007 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.