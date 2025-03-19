First Trust Expanded Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XPND) Shares Up 1% – Still a Buy?

First Trust Expanded Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XPND – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $29.17 and last traded at $29.17. 577 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 4,875 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.89.

First Trust Expanded Technology ETF Trading Up 1.7 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $26.27 million, a P/E ratio of 32.74 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.09.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Expanded Technology ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Expanded Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $711,000. Boyce & Associates Wealth Consulting Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust Expanded Technology ETF by 45.2% during the 4th quarter. Boyce & Associates Wealth Consulting Inc. now owns 15,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 4,736 shares during the period. Harvest Investment Services LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Expanded Technology ETF by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 39,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after buying an additional 11,762 shares during the period. Bullseye Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Expanded Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $746,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Expanded Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000.

About First Trust Expanded Technology ETF

The First Trust Expanded Technology ETF (XPND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund actively invests in US stocks whose businesses are derived from or dependent on technology. XPND was launched on Jun 14, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

