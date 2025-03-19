First Trust Indxx NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG) Shares Purchased by Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of First Trust Indxx NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG – Free Report) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,915 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV owned approximately 0.19% of First Trust Indxx NextG ETF worth $675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Indxx NextG ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Indxx NextG ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $151,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Indxx NextG ETF by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Indxx NextG ETF by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Indxx NextG ETF by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period.

First Trust Indxx NextG ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NXTG opened at $87.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $373.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.52 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.56. First Trust Indxx NextG ETF has a 52 week low of $73.37 and a 52 week high of $91.29.

About First Trust Indxx NextG ETF

The First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NXTG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx 5G & NextG Thematic index. The fund tracks a tiered-weighted index of global equities related to next generation digital cellular technologies. NXTG was launched on Feb 17, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

