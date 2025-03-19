First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNY) Short Interest Down 17.7% in February

First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNY – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 43,700 shares, a drop of 17.7% from the February 13th total of 53,100 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its position in First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 3,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Sylvest Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,248,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 375.4% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 46,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,719,000 after purchasing an additional 36,712 shares during the last quarter. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $682,000. Finally, Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000.

First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance

Shares of First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund stock traded up $1.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $75.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,979. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.47. First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund has a one year low of $69.31 and a one year high of $88.74. The stock has a market cap of $379.45 million, a P/E ratio of 22.08 and a beta of 1.13.

About First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund

The First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (FNY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Mid Cap Growth index. The fund tracks a tiered equal-weighted index of mid-cap growth stocks selected by AlphaDex selection methodology from the S&P 400 Index. FNY was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

