First Trust S&P 500 Diversified Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NASDAQ:KNGZ) Short Interest Update

First Trust S&P 500 Diversified Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NASDAQ:KNGZ – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, an increase of 29.3% from the February 13th total of 5,800 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

First Trust S&P 500 Diversified Dividend Aristocrats ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of KNGZ opened at $32.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $47.10 million, a PE ratio of 18.29 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.56. First Trust S&P 500 Diversified Dividend Aristocrats ETF has a 1-year low of $29.87 and a 1-year high of $35.34.

Get First Trust S&P 500 Diversified Dividend Aristocrats ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust S&P 500 Diversified Dividend Aristocrats ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KNGZ. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust S&P 500 Diversified Dividend Aristocrats ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $111,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of First Trust S&P 500 Diversified Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 33,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 7,258 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust S&P 500 Diversified Dividend Aristocrats ETF in the 4th quarter worth $233,000. Tandem Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust S&P 500 Diversified Dividend Aristocrats ETF in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust S&P 500 Diversified Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 36,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust S&P 500 Diversified Dividend Aristocrats ETF Company Profile

The First Trust S&P 500 Diversified Dividend Aristocrats ETF (KNGZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a sector-neutral US large-cap index selected and weighted based on dividend history and yield. KNGZ was launched on Jun 20, 2017 and is issued by First Trust.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust S&P 500 Diversified Dividend Aristocrats ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust S&P 500 Diversified Dividend Aristocrats ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.