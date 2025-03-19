First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX) Stock Price Up 5.2% – Still a Buy?

First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 5.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $113.21 and last traded at $114.11. Approximately 13,525 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 34,284 shares. The stock had previously closed at $108.49.

First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $751.58 million, a P/E ratio of 30.60 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $126.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.15.

Get First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 49.3% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 18,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,234,000 after buying an additional 6,172 shares during the last quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 142,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,015,000 after buying an additional 13,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,182,000.

First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF Company Profile

First Trust US IPO Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the IPOX-100 U.S. Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index is a modified value-weighted price index measuring the performance of the top 100 United States companies ranked quarterly by market capitalization in the IPOX Global Composite Index.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.