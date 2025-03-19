Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.50-$0.61 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.48. The company issued revenue guidance of $905-$925 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $897.14 million. Five Below also updated its FY26 guidance to $4.10-$4.72 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FIVE. Barclays lifted their target price on Five Below from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Five Below from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Five Below from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Five Below in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Five Below from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.37.

FIVE stock traded up $1.68 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $75.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,785,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,738,231. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.59, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $89.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.75. Five Below has a twelve month low of $64.87 and a twelve month high of $209.79.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 19th. The specialty retailer reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.38 by $0.10. Five Below had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 18.03%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.65 EPS. Five Below’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Five Below will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Eric M. Specter sold 5,494 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.76, for a total value of $498,635.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,197,552.92. The trade was a 8.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

