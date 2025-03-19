Five Point Holdings, LLC (NYSE:FPH) Short Interest Up 23.2% in February

Five Point Holdings, LLC (NYSE:FPH – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 513,400 shares, an increase of 23.2% from the February 13th total of 416,700 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 394,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Zelman & Associates raised shares of Five Point from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th.
View Our Latest Analysis on FPH
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Five Point
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FPH. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Five Point during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Five Point in the third quarter valued at $70,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Five Point by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 3,052 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Five Point in the 3rd quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Five Point in the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Institutional investors own 38.09% of the company’s stock.
Five Point Trading Down 0.7 %
Shares of FPH stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $5.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,383. Five Point has a one year low of $2.83 and a one year high of $6.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $806.02 million, a P/E ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.32.
Five Point (NYSE:FPH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter. Five Point had a net margin of 28.70% and a return on equity of 3.38%.
Five Point Company Profile
Five Point Holdings, LLC, through its subsidiary, Five Point Operating Company, LP, owns and develops mixed-use and planned communities in Orange County, Los Angeles County, and San Francisco County. The company operates in four segments: Valencia, San Francisco, Great Park, and Commercial. It sells residential and commercial land sites to homebuilders, commercial developers, and commercial buyers; operates and owns a commercial office, research and development, medical campus, and other properties; and provides development and property management services.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Five Point
- What Investors Need to Know About Upcoming IPOs
- 3 Cash Cow Stocks Leading Their Sectors in Free Cash Flow Margins
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- Retail Sales Data Signals a Surge: The E-Commerce Stock Picks
- Mastering Discipline: Overcoming Emotional Challenges In Trading
- Qualcomm’s Low PE Ratio Makes It A Seriously Attractive Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Five Point Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Point and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.