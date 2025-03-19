Five Point Holdings, LLC (NYSE:FPH) Short Interest Up 23.2% in February

Five Point Holdings, LLC (NYSE:FPH – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 513,400 shares, an increase of 23.2% from the February 13th total of 416,700 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 394,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Zelman & Associates raised shares of Five Point from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th.

Get Five Point alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on FPH

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Five Point

In other Five Point news, insider Kim Tobler sold 18,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.78, for a total value of $106,906.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,927 shares in the company, valued at $103,618.06. This represents a 50.78 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 4.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FPH. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Five Point during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Five Point in the third quarter valued at $70,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Five Point by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 3,052 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Five Point in the 3rd quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Five Point in the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Institutional investors own 38.09% of the company’s stock.

Five Point Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of FPH stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $5.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,383. Five Point has a one year low of $2.83 and a one year high of $6.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $806.02 million, a P/E ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.32.

Five Point (NYSE:FPH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter. Five Point had a net margin of 28.70% and a return on equity of 3.38%.

Five Point Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Five Point Holdings, LLC, through its subsidiary, Five Point Operating Company, LP, owns and develops mixed-use and planned communities in Orange County, Los Angeles County, and San Francisco County. The company operates in four segments: Valencia, San Francisco, Great Park, and Commercial. It sells residential and commercial land sites to homebuilders, commercial developers, and commercial buyers; operates and owns a commercial office, research and development, medical campus, and other properties; and provides development and property management services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Five Point Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Point and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.