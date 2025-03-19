Five Point (NYSE:FPH) Shares Down 3.2% – Here’s What Happened

Five Point Holdings, LLC (NYSE:FPH – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 3.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $5.35 and last traded at $5.37. 101,024 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 264,904 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.55.

Separately, Zelman & Associates upgraded Five Point from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $810.48 million, a PE ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 1.59.

Five Point (NYSE:FPH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter. Five Point had a net margin of 28.70% and a return on equity of 3.38%.

In related news, insider Kim Tobler sold 18,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.78, for a total value of $106,906.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,618.06. This trade represents a 50.78 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FPH. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Five Point in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Five Point by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 42,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 5,447 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Five Point by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 270,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 27,531 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Five Point during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Five Point by 313.7% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 71,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 54,516 shares in the last quarter. 38.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Five Point Holdings, LLC, through its subsidiary, Five Point Operating Company, LP, owns and develops mixed-use and planned communities in Orange County, Los Angeles County, and San Francisco County. The company operates in four segments: Valencia, San Francisco, Great Park, and Commercial. It sells residential and commercial land sites to homebuilders, commercial developers, and commercial buyers; operates and owns a commercial office, research and development, medical campus, and other properties; and provides development and property management services.

