Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,850,000 shares, an increase of 21.0% from the February 13th total of 5,660,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,480,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.6 days. Currently, 9.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Five9 Stock Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ:FIVN traded down $0.35 on Tuesday, hitting $29.88. The stock had a trading volume of 1,116,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,526,710. Five9 has a 1 year low of $26.60 and a 1 year high of $63.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -149.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 1.01.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.44). Five9 had a negative net margin of 1.23% and a positive return on equity of 3.62%. The company had revenue of $278.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.70 million. Analysts predict that Five9 will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Five9

Institutional Trading of Five9

In other Five9 news, CEO Michael Burkland sold 12,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.63, for a total transaction of $448,759.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 404,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,396,515.28. The trade was a 3.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Andy Dignan sold 2,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.23, for a total transaction of $94,373.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 194,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,453,299.23. The trade was a 1.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,874 shares of company stock valued at $985,446. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FIVN. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Five9 during the 3rd quarter valued at $811,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in shares of Five9 by 51.5% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 58,965 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after purchasing an additional 20,040 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Five9 during the 3rd quarter valued at $679,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Five9 during the 3rd quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in Five9 in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,716,000. Institutional investors own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FIVN. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Five9 from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Five9 from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Five9 from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Five9 from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Five9 from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.25.

About Five9

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States, India, and internationally. It offers a virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

