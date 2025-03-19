Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 400 Kellanova (NYSE:K)

Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Investors Research Corp grew its stake in shares of Kellanova by 1.0% in the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 12,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Kellanova by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 23,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kellanova by 26.2% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in Kellanova by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its position in Kellanova by 1.7% during the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 8,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. 83.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on K shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kellanova in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Kellanova from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $83.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.96.

Kellanova Stock Down 0.0 %

K stock opened at $82.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Kellanova has a 12 month low of $54.47 and a 12 month high of $83.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $82.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.22.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.61. Kellanova had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 37.25%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kellanova will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kellanova Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. Kellanova’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.91%.

Insider Activity at Kellanova

In other Kellanova news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 114,583 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.85, for a total transaction of $9,264,035.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 48,764,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,942,578,293.50. This represents a 0.23 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 1,260,413 shares of company stock worth $103,099,492 in the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kellanova Profile

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

