Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,018 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in F. Hager Investment Management Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Kentucky Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 169.9% during the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 3,285 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 2,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on F shares. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Ford Motor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. TD Cowen started coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Ford Motor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Ford Motor to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.68.

Ford Motor Price Performance

NYSE F opened at $9.95 on Wednesday. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $9.06 and a 52 week high of $14.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.81, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.31.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. Ford Motor had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 16.88%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.03%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is currently 41.10%.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Stories

