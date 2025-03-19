Flughafen Zürich AG (OTCMKTS:FLGZY) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.09 Per Share

Flughafen Zürich AG (OTCMKTS:FLGZY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 19th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 17th will be given a dividend of 0.0879 per share on Wednesday, May 7th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 17th. This is a 73.4% increase from Flughafen Zürich’s previous dividend of $0.05.
Flughafen Zürich Price Performance
FLGZY remained flat at $9.94 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.52. Flughafen Zürich has a twelve month low of $8.05 and a twelve month high of $10.08.
Flughafen Zürich Company Profile
