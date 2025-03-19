FMQQ The Next Frontier Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:FMQQ) Trading Up 2.1% – Should You Buy?

Shares of FMQQ The Next Frontier Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:FMQQ – Get Free Report) were up 2.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $12.77 and last traded at $12.77. Approximately 976 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 6,502 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.51.

FMQQ The Next Frontier Internet & Ecommerce ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $28.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.06 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.12.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FMQQ The Next Frontier Internet & Ecommerce ETF

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in FMQQ The Next Frontier Internet & Ecommerce ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $581,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in FMQQ The Next Frontier Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 113,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after buying an additional 3,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grove Street Fiduciary LLC bought a new stake in FMQQ The Next Frontier Internet & Ecommerce ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $13,364,000.

FMQQ The Next Frontier Internet & Ecommerce ETF Company Profile

The FMQQ Next Frontier Internet & Ecommerce ETF (FMQQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FMQQ index. The fund is a passively managed fund that invests in internet and e-commerce companies from emerging and frontier markets. FMQQ was launched on Sep 28, 2021 and is managed by FMQQ.

