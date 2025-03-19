Forbes Financial Planning Inc. Has $8.95 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Forbes Financial Planning Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,866 shares of the company’s stock after selling 244 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises approximately 6.6% of Forbes Financial Planning Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Forbes Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $8,945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nadler Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 263,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,233,000 after purchasing an additional 3,695 shares during the period. Compass Capital Corp MA ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $4,349,000. Serenus Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $3,923,000. Citrine Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,115,000. Finally, Brickley Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Brickley Wealth Management now owns 3,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $276.27 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $244.57 and a 12-month high of $303.39. The company has a market cap of $2.29 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.31 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $292.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $290.01.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

