Forbes Financial Planning Inc. Invests $4.40 Million in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Forbes Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 98,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,400,000. Fidelity Total Bond ETF accounts for approximately 3.2% of Forbes Financial Planning Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 7,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Dupree Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Dupree Financial Group LLC now owns 15,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. King Wealth Management Group grew its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. King Wealth Management Group now owns 23,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc. grew its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 27,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, Tritonpoint Wealth LLC grew its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC now owns 18,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Stock Performance

Fidelity Total Bond ETF stock opened at $45.61 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.68. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $44.01 and a 1 year high of $47.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 0.26.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 27th were issued a $0.163 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th.

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

