Fox Hill Wealth Management Acquires 10,739 Shares of Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR)

Fox Hill Wealth Management raised its holdings in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 96.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,840 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,739 shares during the period. Fox Hill Wealth Management’s holdings in Entergy were worth $1,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ETR. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Entergy by 2.1% in the third quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,427 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Entergy by 0.8% in the third quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 8,836 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in Entergy by 0.9% in the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 8,087 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in Entergy by 1.3% in the third quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 7,233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $952,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee increased its holdings in Entergy by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of Entergy stock opened at $83.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.66. Entergy Corporation has a 12-month low of $50.19 and a 12-month high of $88.38. The company has a market capitalization of $35.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Entergy Announces Dividend

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 8.90%. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Entergy Corporation will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.77%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ETR shares. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Entergy from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Entergy from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Entergy from $165.00 to $82.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Entergy from $87.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Entergy from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Entergy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.11.

About Entergy

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

See Also

