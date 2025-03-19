Fox Hill Wealth Management Buys New Stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Fox Hill Wealth Management bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,051 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,636,000. Intuitive Surgical comprises approximately 1.5% of Fox Hill Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 1.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,050,121 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,393,673,000 after acquiring an additional 210,363 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 8.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,971,085 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,389,765,000 after acquiring an additional 838,793 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 1.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,512,925 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,677,194,000 after acquiring an additional 143,440 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,868,869 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,541,356,000 after acquiring an additional 86,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 1.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,115,024 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,530,318,000 after acquiring an additional 53,383 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Intuitive Surgical Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $483.95 on Wednesday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $364.17 and a 12-month high of $616.00. The stock has a market cap of $172.37 billion, a PE ratio of 75.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $565.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $531.90.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuitive Surgical

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Brian Edward Miller sold 8,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $485.07, for a total value of $4,317,123.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,793,033.06. This trade represents a 60.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 11,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.22, for a total transaction of $5,763,494.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,607,925.28. This trade represents a 68.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 33,754 shares of company stock valued at $17,691,621. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on ISRG. Erste Group Bank downgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $560.00 to $688.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $670.00 target price (up previously from $538.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $610.00 to $674.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Bernstein Bank increased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $655.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $611.86.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Intuitive Surgical

About Intuitive Surgical

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.