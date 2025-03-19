Fox Hill Wealth Management Decreases Stock Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Fox Hill Wealth Management cut its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 21,564 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 991 shares during the quarter. Fox Hill Wealth Management’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $1,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd raised its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 21,345 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 800,695 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $48,282,000 after buying an additional 133,642 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 316,446 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $19,082,000 after purchasing an additional 8,120 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 1,732,194 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $104,451,000 after purchasing an additional 35,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Generali Asset Management SPA SGR acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter worth about $2,734,000. 91.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $47.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.84. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.55 and a 1-year high of $69.26. The stock has a market cap of $64.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.27.

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 42.92%. Equities analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CMG. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.85.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

