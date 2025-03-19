Fox Hill Wealth Management Has $954,000 Stock Holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Fox Hill Wealth Management decreased its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,941 shares of the company’s stock after selling 277 shares during the period. Fox Hill Wealth Management’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SMH. Hartford Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 61.9% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 320.0% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Ethos Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Hemington Wealth Management lifted its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 50.6% during the 4th quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMH opened at $225.42 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.46 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $242.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $244.24. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $198.44 and a fifty-two week high of $283.07.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a $1.0713 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

