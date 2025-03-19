Frank Hallam Sells 28,000 Shares of Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (TSE:PTM) Stock

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (TSE:PTM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:PLG) Director Frank Hallam sold 28,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.82, for a total value of C$50,960.00.

Platinum Group Metals Stock Performance

Shares of TSE PTM opened at C$1.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$136.55 million, a P/E ratio of -27.89 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 11.34 and a current ratio of 2.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$2.01. Platinum Group Metals Ltd. has a 1 year low of C$1.44 and a 1 year high of C$3.13.

About Platinum Group Metals

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of platinum and palladium properties. It explores for palladium, platinum, gold, copper, nickel, and rhodium deposits. The company holds 50.02% interest in the Waterberg project located on the Northern Limb of the Bushveld Igneous Complex, South Africa.

