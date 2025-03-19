Frank Hallam Sells 28,000 Shares of Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (TSE:PTM) Stock

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (TSE:PTM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:PLG) Director Frank Hallam sold 28,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.82, for a total value of C$50,960.00.
Platinum Group Metals Stock Performance
Shares of TSE PTM opened at C$1.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$136.55 million, a P/E ratio of -27.89 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 11.34 and a current ratio of 2.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$2.01. Platinum Group Metals Ltd. has a 1 year low of C$1.44 and a 1 year high of C$3.13.
About Platinum Group Metals
